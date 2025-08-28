High School Football Kicks Off With Thrilling Matchups This Week
The high school football season gets underway for several local teams on Thursday, August 28th. Here is a look at some of the opening night matchups in the area.
(All games 7 p.m. starts unless noted)
ROCORI @ TOTINO-GRACE
The Spartans will debut under new coach Greg Enz on the road Thursday when they match up with the Eagles in Fridley.
ROCORI finished last season 6-3 after losing in the opening round of the 8AAAA playoffs.
PREVIEW: ROCORI FOOTBALL FACES CHALLENGING SEASON
Totino-Grace ended the 2024 seasons as Class AAAA runners-up after losing the championship game against Becker.
ROYALTON @ KIMBALL
The Royals finished last season 3-7, while Kimball went to the Class AA state semifinal before losing to Jackson County Central.
CATHEDRAL @ HOLDINGFORD
The Crusaders enjoyed a 7-4 season in 2024 that included playoff wins over Pine City and Foley. Holdingford finished 8-3 and fell in the 5AA championship to Kimball.
PREVIEW: CATHEDRAL FOOTBALL IS READY TO TACKLE 2025 SEASON
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE @ FOLEY
The Falcons finished the 2024 campaign with a 4-6 record but did pick up a playoff win over Apollo in Section 5AAA.
NORTH ST. PAUL @ TECH
The Tigers finished last season 2-7 after winning their first two games of the year.
PREVIEW: COACH BENSON OPTIMISTIC ABOUT TECH FOOTBALL TALENT
SARTELL @ CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
The Sabres snapped a long losing skid with a 34-14 win over Tech in Week Seven last year to finish 1-8.
PREVIEW: NEW TALENT COULD TURN TIDE FOR SABRES
OSAKIS @ APOLLO
The Eagles finished the 2024 season with a 1-8 record that included a week three home win against Milaca.
PREVIEW: APOLLO FOOTBALL SET TO SHOWCASE YOUNG TALENT