The high school football season gets underway for several local teams on Thursday, August 28th. Here is a look at some of the opening night matchups in the area.

(All games 7 p.m. starts unless noted)

ROCORI @ TOTINO-GRACE

The Spartans will debut under new coach Greg Enz on the road Thursday when they match up with the Eagles in Fridley.

ROCORI finished last season 6-3 after losing in the opening round of the 8AAAA playoffs.

Totino-Grace ended the 2024 seasons as Class AAAA runners-up after losing the championship game against Becker.

ROYALTON @ KIMBALL

The Royals finished last season 3-7, while Kimball went to the Class AA state semifinal before losing to Jackson County Central.

CATHEDRAL @ HOLDINGFORD

The Crusaders enjoyed a 7-4 season in 2024 that included playoff wins over Pine City and Foley. Holdingford finished 8-3 and fell in the 5AA championship to Kimball.

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE @ FOLEY

The Falcons finished the 2024 campaign with a 4-6 record but did pick up a playoff win over Apollo in Section 5AAA.

NORTH ST. PAUL @ TECH

The Tigers finished last season 2-7 after winning their first two games of the year.

SARTELL @ CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

The Sabres snapped a long losing skid with a 34-14 win over Tech in Week Seven last year to finish 1-8.

OSAKIS @ APOLLO

The Eagles finished the 2024 season with a 1-8 record that included a week three home win against Milaca.

