Fox 9 is planning another schedule of Town Ball Tours. In past years the tour made stops in Avon, St. Joseph and Eden Valley just to name a few in Central Minnesota. The first stop on this year's tour will bring them to Farming on Wednesday June 10 when the Flames host the Cold Spring Rockies at 7:30 at Schleper Brothers Field. Festivities and youth games run throughout the day.

This Year's Schedule

Other stops on this year's tour include Loretto on June 17, Sleepy Eye on June 24, Hinckley on July 1, Brownton on July 7, and River Falls on July 15.