The Sartell-St. Stephen football team is looking to improve on last year's 1-8 record as they ready for the beginning of the 2025 season. Sabres head coach Scott Hentges joined me on WJON to talk about the upcoming season. Many of Sartell's losses in 2024 were close including their playoff loss to Brainerd 17-13. Hentges says he's excited to bring in new talent from the sophomore class who'll push for playing time on the varsity team this season.

Scott Hentges - photo Andrew Ritter Scott Hentges - photo Andrew Ritter loading...

Key Players

Key returnees for the Sabres include offensive and defensive lineman Peter Do. Hentges says he was a 2-way starter for them last season. Anders Larson is back in the Sartell backfield. Other running backs who'll see time include Jackson Knott and Jonah Ambrosier. Alex Berg is their senior captain quarterback. Hentges says he does a good job running what they want to do. He says they transitioned to a triple-A option last season and Alex did a good job with that. Hentges indicates Alex is a strong kid who's spent a lot of time in the weight room. Peyton Allen returns at tight end and linebacker.

Numbers

Hentges says they have just under 100 kids out for football from 9th-12 grade. He says that number is consistent with where they've been the last few years. Hentges says they have a few players who'll play both sides of the ball but they are trying to limit that.

Sartell Football 2025 Schedule

August 28 at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm

September 5 vs. Tech, 7pm

September 12 vs. Alexandria, 7pm

September 19 at Brainerd, 7pm

September 26 at St. Francis, 7pm

October 3 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm

October 10 at Bemidji, 7pm

October 15 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper, 7pm

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Hentges, click below.