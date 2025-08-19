The ROCORI football team is set to launch the 2025 season under new leadership. Greg Enz replaces James Herberg, who left the Spartans to take an assistant coaching position at St. John's. Enz was an assistant for 1 season at ROCORI and had been a head coach during numerous stops in Wisconsin. He coached 29 years in Wisconsin with 24 of those years as a head coach at 3 different high schools. Enz says his one year at ROCORI was very valuable in getting to know the players and families. He says this is a special group which is why he was interested in the head coaching job when it became open.

Greg Enz (photo courtesy of Mitch Dorr) Greg Enz (photo courtesy of Mitch Dorr) loading...

Competing at a High Level

Enz says ROCORI football has had a tremendous history of competing at a high level for decades under James Herberg and Mike Rowe before him. Enz says Herberg believed in putting together a tough schedule and that continues this season. The Spartans will play traditional high school football powers Totino-Grace, Hutchinson and Becker in 2025. Enz says their tough schedule gives the team tests which will better prepare them for the playoffs.

Top Returners

Top returnees for ROCORI include offensive left tackle Andrew Trout. He's committed to play college football for the University of Minnesota. Enz says Trout is working his way back after missing time last season due to injury. Other returnees include quarterback Max Fredin, receiver Caleb Maddox, and defensive end Brody Woods. Woods will be playing football at North Dakota next year. Enz says their group of 17 seniors have done a great job getting ready for the season. He says every day they get better which is a testament to their work ethic.

photo - Alex Svejkovsky photo - Alex Svejkovsky loading...

Program Numbers

ROCORI has 20 juniors on the roster along with 24 sophomores. Enz says there have been a few sophomores who are competing hard for varsity opportunities. He says they may not see time early in the season but he wouldn't be surprised to see some earn time as the season progresses. Enz says the junior class has been contributing lots of players on the offensive and defensive lines along with the secondary.

Biggest Strength

Enz feels the team's biggest strengths right now is their defensive line and skill position players on offense.

ROCORI was 6-3 last season which includes a playoff loss at Princeton 32-8.

ROCORI 2025 schedule

August 28 at Totino-Grace, 7pm

September 5 vs. Marshall, 7pm

September 12 at Hutchinson, 7pm

September 19 at Willmar, 7pm

September 26 vs. Detroit Lakes, 7pm

October 3 vs. Fergus Falls, 7pm

October 10 at Becker, 7pm

October 15 vs. Princeton, 7pm

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Greg Enz, click below.