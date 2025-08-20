The Cathedral football team is looking to build off a solid 7-4 season in 2024 as they're set to begin the 2025 season. Cathedral posted a pair of postseason wins in 2024 over Pine City and Foley before falling in the section final to Annandale. Cathedral head coach Andrew Leintz says last year was a fun year with the success they had and amount of trust the team had in one another. He says everyone was 100% committed when the season started and it showed.

Numbers

Leintz says they have quite a few returning contributors they'll lean on in 2025. He indicates they have around 40 players on the varsity roster after having 33 last season. Leintz is encouraged with their numbers at the 5th - 8th grade levels with around 60 players participating. He feels the program is building due to the belief they can win and compete each year. Cathedral has won at least one playoff game for 4 straight seasons.

Returners

Cathedral returns all 5 starters from their offensive line and a couple of additional contributors on the line as well. The line includes Owen Fradette at center, Calvin Drown and Tommy Robole at guard, and Sal Camara and Dano Hughes at tackle. Max Molus and Taylor Becker are also expected to contribute on the line. Receivers returning include Nick Plante, Brady Kohn and Jack Hamak along with quarterback Henry Schloe. This will be Schloe's 3rd year starting at QB for the Crusaders. Leintz says many of the 17 seniors on this year's roster started as sophomores. Leintz likes the core of juniors and sophomores that will contribute on the varsity right away as well.

Cathedral Football (photo courtesy of Andrew Leintz) Cathedral Football (photo courtesy of Andrew Leintz) loading...

Offensive Approach

Leintz says balance with the offense is extremely important. He says having balance allows them to take what the defense is giving them. Leintz says they've really run the ball well the last couple of years but if teams focus on the run they are comfortable throwing it.

Moving to AA

Every two years the Minnesota State High School League evaluates enrollments and classifications. Cathedral moves from a AAA school to a AA school this year. This has adjusted their schedule with matchups with AA schools only. No more games with Foley or Albany. Leintz says it's been a few years since they've played Albany. He expects Kimball to become a good new rival.

Cathedral Football 2025 Schedule:

August 28 at Holdingford, 7pm

September 5 at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 7pm

September 12 vs. Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 7pm

September 19 vs. Kimball, 7pm

September 26 at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7pm

October 3 at Paynesville, 7pm

October 10 vs. Osakis, 7pm

October 15 vs. Redwood Valley, 7pm

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrew Leintz, click below.