Apollo brings back youthful experience as they get set to start the 2025 high school football season. Apollo Head Coach Michael Beehler joined me on WJON to preview the season. He says they have a young football team this season with just 7 seniors on the roster. Beehler says they'll be playing a lot of sophomores and juniors on the varsity squad this season. He says fortunately the sophomore and junior class are a very talented group.

COURTESY: St. Cloud Apollo COURTESY: St. Cloud Apollo loading...

Some Experience Returns

Beehler says even though they are very young, they aren't inexperienced. He says they have some sophomores who saw playing time as freshmen last season. Beehler indicates they have 55 kids signed up for football from 9th - 12th grade. He says the numbers are down a little bit compared to the last couple of years. Apollo's sophomore class is at 20 with the junior class at 17. Beehler is optimistic that more freshman will come out for football when school starts.

Key Returners

Apollo returns one starter on the offensive line from last season, Michael Bueckers. Tommy Herring saw time on the offensive line last season and returns this year. On the defensive line Malachi McGriff returns. Beehler says he saw more time on the varsity level as the season went on last year. He says Jonah Laumeyer will be a key player this season. He is a 6'4 wide receiver who's also on the basketball team. Others who'll be top contributors this season include Trevor Terfehr, Blake Weber and Grayson Zinken. 6'4 Junior Deanthony Sells will be the starting quarterback for Apollo this season. Beehler expects to have a good blend of the run and the pass in 2025.

Apollo Football 2025 Schedule

August 28 vs. Osakis, 7pm

September 5 vs. Albany, 7pm

September 12 at Royalton, 7pm

September 19 vs. Milaca, 7pm

September 26 at Foley, 7pm

October 3 at Pierz, 7pm

October 10 vs. Holdingford, 7pm

October 15 at Little Falls, 7pm

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Michael Beehler, click below.