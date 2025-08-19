St. Cloud Tech football is looking for a bounce back season in 2025. Head coach Jon Benson is exciting about the talent they have returning and the new talent coming into the program. The Tigers were 2-7 in 2024 with their 2 wins coming in weeks 1 and 2.

Key Contributors in 2025

Tech was senior dominated in 2024 but Benson feels many underclassman who contributed last season return to lead this year's roster. Benson is excited about the following players; DeAndre Smiley is expected to see time on both the offensive and defensive lines. The new quarterback for Tech will be Andrew Brown. Benson says he's also played shortstop on the baseball team. The leading tackler from last year's team returns in linebacker Tanner Hugg. Sophomore Everett Stein started at the end of last season and he returns to lead the Tech receiver corp. Benson says the last time a freshman started at Tech was Brevyn Spann-Ford, who's now playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Benson says Stein is a great kid with a great family and great ball skills. He says due to injuries last season many young players saw varsity reps that he didn't anticipate.

This Year's Numbers

Benson expects they'll have a hand full of players playing both sides of the ball but understands he'd like to limit that if he could. He says their numbers of athletes out for football is a little down compared to last season. Benson says he expects to gain a few more kids to the program in the coming weeks with school starting soon. He says they have close to 70 kids out for football from 9th grade -12th grade. Benson indicates they had 80 kids out for football last season.

Team Strength

Benson expects this year's team to be a bit more run heavy than last year's team. He feels they have the personnel to do it and Benson likes that style of offense. He says with new opponents on the schedule this year, he expects their opponents to run the ball more than past opponents.

Tech 2025 Schedule

August 28 vs. North St. Paul, 7pm

September 5 at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

September 12 vs. Breck, 7pm

September 19 at Detroit Lakes, 7pm

September 26 vs. Becker, 7pm

October 3 at Willmar, 7pm

October 10 at Princeton, 7pm

October 15 vs. Fergus Falls, 7pm

