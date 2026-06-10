The Minot Hot Tots beat the St. Cloud Rox 8-5 on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 12-4 on the season heading into Wednesday's off day.

St. Cloud led 1-0 after two innings and 5-3 after four, but the Hot Tots scored three in the sixth to take a one-run lead before pulling away with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning.

St. Cloud's Nolan Geislinger stayed hot to start the season with a pair of hits and two walks drawn to go with two runs scored. Geislinger is now batting .370 on the season. Brett White was 2-4 for St. Cloud in the loss with a run batted in.

Following Wednesday's off day the Rox will play in Canada against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The Rox will then return home for a pair of games with the Willmar Stingers on Saturday and Sunday at Joe Faber Field.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.