#13 Cathedral hockey took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 Tuesday night at the Granite City Showcase in St. Cloud.

Cathedral's Brady Andvik broke a scoreless tie with a goal at 8:47 of the 2nd period followed by a Carter Bakeberg goal about a minute later.

Cathedral outshot Sauk Rapids-Rice 18-1 in the third period and got goals from Garrett Loch, Nolan Bigaouette and Bakeberg to pull away for the win.

Crusaders netminder Hunter Moreland made 25 saves to earn the shutout.

ST CLOUD CRUSH FALLS TO CLOQUET

Elsewhere, Class A's eighth-ranked team, Cloquet, beat St. Cloud 7-0. The Crush was outshot 35-10 in the loss.

The Crush will play against Cathedral at the MAC on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 5:45 p.m..

SABRES KEEP ROLLING IN MAPLE GROVE

Sartell, ranked #4 in Class A, beat Holy Family Catholic 4-1 at the Holiday Classic in Maple Grove.

It was a tight game throughout, with shots narrowly favoring the Sabres at 19-14 and the teams combining for just three power plays.

Tanner Burris got Sartell on the board at 11:47 of the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead. The Sabres got a pair of goals from Andrew Bollinger in the first 2:02 of the 2nd period for a 3-0 lead before HFC's Donovan Klin got his team on the board at 11:32 of the 2nd.

Preston Deragisch capped the scoring for Sartell at 3:10 of the third period. Brady Potthoff made 13 saves to pick up the win for the Sabres.

Sartell will play against Andover at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Maple Grove.

RIVER LAKES DROPS TIGHT GAME IN WEST FARGO

River Lakes dropped a tight game with Bismarck Legacy in West Fargo. The final score was 4-3.

Parker Welz tied the game at one for the Stars at 45 seconds of the second period, then tied the game again at two with a short-handed goal at 16:14.

After a pair of Bismarck goals in the third period, Noah Olmscheid notched a goal at 16:29 to cut the River Lakes deficit to 4-3, which would be the final score.