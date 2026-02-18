Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, February 17th
Cathedral boys basketball beat Rush City 101-42 on Tuesday night. Sal Camara led the Crusaders with 17 points, Hank Sand made five three pointers to finish with 15 points, while Owen Grove and Dan Lee each scored 14.
Cathedral is 15-7 so far this season and will host Little Falls on Thursday, February 19th.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Sartell 76, Tech 72
Apollo 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 62
ROCORI 73, Detroit Lakes 66
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foley 73, Cathedral 44
Sartell 64, St Cloud 29
Detroit Lakes 74, ROCORI 36
BOYS HOCKEY (SECTION PLAYOFFS)
Section 5A
Cathedral 11, Princeton 2
-Griffin Sturm 3G, 3A for Cathedral
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Litchfield/Dassel/Cokato 5 (OT)
-Elijah Fitch 4G inc/ OT GW for Sauk Rapids-Rice
Pine City 7, River Lakes 6 (OT)
- Six different goal scorersSection 6A
Sartell 6, Morris/Benson Area 1
-Devin Jacobs 3G 2A for Sartell
Bemidji 5, St. Cloud 2