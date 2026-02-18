Cathedral boys basketball beat Rush City 101-42 on Tuesday night. Sal Camara led the Crusaders with 17 points, Hank Sand made five three pointers to finish with 15 points, while Owen Grove and Dan Lee each scored 14.

Cathedral is 15-7 so far this season and will host Little Falls on Thursday, February 19th.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Sartell 76, Tech 72

Apollo 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 62

ROCORI 73, Detroit Lakes 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foley 73, Cathedral 44

Sartell 64, St Cloud 29

Detroit Lakes 74, ROCORI 36

BOYS HOCKEY (SECTION PLAYOFFS)

Section 5A

Cathedral 11, Princeton 2

-Griffin Sturm 3G, 3A for Cathedral

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Litchfield/Dassel/Cokato 5 (OT)

-Elijah Fitch 4G inc/ OT GW for Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pine City 7, River Lakes 6 (OT)

- Six different goal scorersSection 6A

Sartell 6, Morris/Benson Area 1

-Devin Jacobs 3G 2A for Sartell

Section 8AA

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud 2