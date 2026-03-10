Monday marked the first day of high school baseball practice throughout Central Minnesota, with several teams even able to get outdoors thanks to the warm, early spring weather.

With snow in the forecast for the rest of the week, those teams are likely to be stuck in the gym for the foreseeable future. With that being said, true spring will be here before we know it, allowing teams across the region to start to play ball... for real!

The Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association released its first rankings of the 2026 season via X.

2026 CLASS AAA MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Mahtomedi is the top-ranked team in Class AAA to begin the 2026 campaign. The Zephyrs are the defending Class AAA champion after posting a 19-7 record last season that included a win over Mankato East in the state championship at Target Field.

ROCORI, who finished last season 15-8 and fell to Hutchinson in the section playoffs, is ranked #10 to begin the season, while Sartell-St. Stephen also received votes.

2026 CLASS AA MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Perham earned the top spot in the initial Class AA poll. The Yellowjackets were 21-2 last season and were beat 6-2 in a nine-inning state tournament semifinal with Pine Island.

Gamefocus Photography Gamefocus Photography loading...

Cathedral is ranked #4 in the Class AA poll. The Crusaders finished the 2025 season with a 21-3 record, with two of those losses coming in the section playoffs against Pierz and Albany in a pair of nail-biters.

Speaking of Pierz, they snuck into the poll in the #10 spot. The Pioneers were 17-10 last season and fell 1-0 against Pine Island in the state tournament semifinals.

OTHER CLASS RANKINGS

Cretin-Derham Hall earned the top preseason ranking in Class AAAA, while New Ulm Cathedral took the #1 spot in Class A.