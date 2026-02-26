The Cathedral hockey team is headed back to the state tournament after beating Monticello 3-1 in the Section 5A championship Wednesday night in Elk River. This will be the 14th trip to the state tourney for the Crusaders, who captured championships in 2019 and 2024.

CATHEDRAL vs MONTICELLO RECAP

Wednesday's game was scoreless through two periods with shots favoring Cathedral 12-7. With CHS' Bo Schmidt serving a minor penalty for slashing early in the third period, Monticello's Ashton Stoll opened the scoring at 7:19 with a power play goal.

After the Moose's Nicklas Nelson found himself in the sin bin for elbowing, Elijah Van Heel notched a power play goal for the Crusaders at 9:14 of the third to tie the game at one, with the assist credited to Schmidt.

Cathedral's Caleb Trant scored the eventual game-winner at even strength at 14:43 of the third before the scoring was capped by Griffin Sturm's empty-netter with 13 seconds left in regulation.

HOW MANY TIMES HAS CATHEDRAL BEEN TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT

Cathedral's previous tourney trips came in 1993, 1994, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

This year's Class A state tournament begins on March 4th at Grand Casino Arena. The Crusaders' start time and opponent will be determined over the weekend.