It's been a busy week for Cathedral senior hockey player Griffin Sturm.

First, Sturm led the Crusaders to the Class A consolation championship, including a hat trick in the consolation semifinal against Dodge County on Thursday. Then, on Saturday after leading his team over Mankato West in the championship game, Sturm was named the winner of the Class A Herb Brooks Award.

The award is given to 'a state tournament participant who strongly represents the values, characteristics and traits that defined Brooks, a St. Paul native who gained international fame as a hockey coach. The award commemorates the unending influence that Brooks had on the sport of hockey, not just in Minnesota, but throughout the world,' according to the Minnesota State High School League.

ACCOMPLISHED ATHLETE AND LEADER

Sturm has been a three-sport athlete at Cathedral and has played in four state soccer tournament teams, four hockey state tourney teams and has participated in the golf state tournament as well.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Sturm is also a leader with Cathedral's Campus Ministry program, leads Mass and is active in several school-based service events.

MSHSL:

“Griffin is the best leader I’ve ever had on my team. He not only leads through his incredible work ethic, but his faith-based approach to making every teammate feel valued and important is remarkable," Cathedral hockey coach Robbie Stocker said. "He takes the time to help every kid with their game, school and life.”

STURM TO CONTINUE PLAYING, WILL JOIN NORSEMEN

Sturm will now join the St. Cloud Norsemen NAHL team for the final month of their season. He says he is hoping to play NCAA Division I hockey in the future.

The Norsemen will host Minot at Sturm's home high school arena, St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex, on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m..