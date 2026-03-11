The Cathedral Crusaders are one of four boys basketball teams set to battle Wednesday night in the Section 6AA semifinals at St. John's University.

CATHEDRAL vs ALBANY - 6 PM

Fourth-seeded Cathedral checks in with a 19-9 record including wins over #13 Maple Lake and #5 Spectrum thus far in the section playoffs. The Crusaders won seven games in a row toward the end of the regular season before back-to-back losses to Albany and Pequot Lakes to close out the regular season.

The top-seeded Huskies are 22-6 so far this season and ranked #9 in Class AA. Albany has won six straight games heading into Wednesday including their wins over #16 Pine City and #9 Legacy Christian in the playoffs.

The Huskies defeated Cathedral twice during the regular season. Albany took the first matchup 77-53 on January 20th, then won the second game 78-73 on February 24th.

MELROSE VS ANNANDALE - 8 PM

The #6 seeded Dutchmen have posted a 17-11 record so far this season with wins over #11 Foley and #3 Holdingford so far in the section playoffs.

#2 seeded Annandale is 23-5 this season and beat #15 Milaca and #7 Sauk Centre on their way to tonight's semifinal. Annandale and Melrose did not meet during the regular season.

SECTION 6AA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Section 6AA championship game will be held on Friday, March 13th at St. Cloud State University.