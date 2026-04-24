Prep Scores and Schedule &#8211; April 24th, 2026

Prep Scores and Schedule – April 24th, 2026

Erika Boike

The St. Cloud Crush boys lacrosse team beat Brainerd 9-6 on Thursday night in Brainerd. The Crush is now 2-2 on the season.

Next up for the Crush is a home matchup with Big Lake/Princeton on Tuesday, April 28th.

Erika Boike
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OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES 

St. Michael-Albertville 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5

 

GIRLS LACROSSE 

ROCORI 11, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8
Brainerd 12, St. Cloud 7

FRIDAY

ROCORI @ Becker 7 PM

 

BASEBALL 

Eden Valley-Watkins 5, Kimball 0
Kimball 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Detroit Lakes 2
Brainerd 3, ROCORI 2

FRIDAY 

Sartell @ Little Falls 4 PM

 

SOFTBALL 

St. Cloud 11, Fergus Falls 1

FRIDAY 

Sartell @ Monticello 5 PM

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Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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