Prep Scores and Schedule – April 24th, 2026
The St. Cloud Crush boys lacrosse team beat Brainerd 9-6 on Thursday night in Brainerd. The Crush is now 2-2 on the season.
Next up for the Crush is a home matchup with Big Lake/Princeton on Tuesday, April 28th.
OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES
St. Michael-Albertville 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
ROCORI 11, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8
Brainerd 12, St. Cloud 7
FRIDAY
ROCORI @ Becker 7 PM
BASEBALL
Eden Valley-Watkins 5, Kimball 0
Kimball 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Detroit Lakes 2
Brainerd 3, ROCORI 2
FRIDAY
Sartell @ Little Falls 4 PM
SOFTBALL
St. Cloud 11, Fergus Falls 1
FRIDAY
Sartell @ Monticello 5 PM