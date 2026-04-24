The St. Cloud Crush boys lacrosse team beat Brainerd 9-6 on Thursday night in Brainerd. The Crush is now 2-2 on the season.

Next up for the Crush is a home matchup with Big Lake/Princeton on Tuesday, April 28th.

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OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES

St. Michael-Albertville 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

ROCORI 11, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8

Brainerd 12, St. Cloud 7

FRIDAY

ROCORI @ Becker 7 PM

BASEBALL

Eden Valley-Watkins 5, Kimball 0

Kimball 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Detroit Lakes 2

Brainerd 3, ROCORI 2

FRIDAY

Sartell @ Little Falls 4 PM

SOFTBALL

St. Cloud 11, Fergus Falls 1

FRIDAY

Sartell @ Monticello 5 PM