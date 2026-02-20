The St. Cloud Crush fell 6-1 to Mankato East in the consolation bracket of the Class A Girls Hockey State Tournament on Thursday. The Crush end their season with an 18-11 record.

Mankato East scored a pair of first period goals and took a 3-0 lead late in the second period before Josie Longnecker broke through for the Crush at 15:31. The Cougars scored a goal just 19 seconds later and another at 16:12 for a 5-1 lead heading into the third period.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROCORI beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 69-44 in Cold Spring. Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 17 points in the loss.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will close out its regular season schedule with a home game against Brainerd on Friday night.

OTHER GIRLS HOOPS SCORES

Willmar 63, Sartell 53

Cathedral 72, Mora 66

Big Lake 77, St. Cloud 33

FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Detroit Lakes @ Sartell

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pierz @ Cathedral

St. Cloud @ Fergus Falls

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cathedral beat Little Falls 75-60 Thursday night. Sal Camara led the Crusaders with 25 points, while Hand Sand added 16 and Nick Plante 10 points.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Apollo 79, ROCORI 68

Sartell 73, Willmar 39

Tech 88, Detroit Lakes 84

Fergus Falls 72, SRR 54