Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – February 19th, 2026
The St. Cloud Crush fell 6-1 to Mankato East in the consolation bracket of the Class A Girls Hockey State Tournament on Thursday. The Crush end their season with an 18-11 record.
Mankato East scored a pair of first period goals and took a 3-0 lead late in the second period before Josie Longnecker broke through for the Crush at 15:31. The Cougars scored a goal just 19 seconds later and another at 16:12 for a 5-1 lead heading into the third period.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCORI beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 69-44 in Cold Spring. Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 17 points in the loss.
Sauk Rapids-Rice will close out its regular season schedule with a home game against Brainerd on Friday night.
OTHER GIRLS HOOPS SCORES
Willmar 63, Sartell 53
Cathedral 72, Mora 66
Big Lake 77, St. Cloud 33
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Detroit Lakes @ Sartell
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Pierz @ Cathedral
St. Cloud @ Fergus Falls
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cathedral beat Little Falls 75-60 Thursday night. Sal Camara led the Crusaders with 25 points, while Hand Sand added 16 and Nick Plante 10 points.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Apollo 79, ROCORI 68
Sartell 73, Willmar 39
Tech 88, Detroit Lakes 84
Fergus Falls 72, SRR 54
