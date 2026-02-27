The Sartell boys hockey team saw its season come to an end with a 3-2 loss against Northern Lakes in the Section 6A championship at the MAC in St. Cloud.

Devin Jacobs gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the first period, and Sartell would take that lead into the locker room at the first intermission.

Northern Lakes tied the game on a Landon Cartie goal at 3:05 of the second period, with assists credited to Lucas Martin and Kyler Rikala. However, Sartell responded just over one minute later with a Preston Deragisch power play goal, assisted by Jacobs, for a 2-1 lead.

Parker Fulton tied the game for the Lightning at 7:38 of the third period and Cartie scored his second goal of the game at 3:49 of overtime to give Northern Lakes the win.

Northern Lakes goaltender Sam Suja registered 38 saves in the win, while Brody Potthoff made 26 saves for Sartell in the loss.

The Sabres season ends with a 24-4 record.