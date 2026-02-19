The Breck Mustangs defeated the St. Cloud Crush 8-2 Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class A Girls Hockey State Tournament at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Aleah La Fleur and Taylor Hall each scored goals for the Mustangs in the first period, with the La Fleur's goal coming at 6:38 and Hall's in the period's final minute.

The Crush cut the Breck lead in half on a Reese Ruska goal at 3:46 of the second period, but the Mustangs responded with a Stella Strothman goal just 19 seconds later to restore the two-goal lead.

The Mustangs would score two more goals before the end of the second to take a 5-1 lead into the third period.

Reeghan Stevens' power play goal at 1:18 of the third period made the score 5-2, but Breck again answered quickly with a Mackenna Schlieman goal just 14 seconds later to make the score 6-2.

St. Cloud will play against Mankato East in the consolation bracket on Thursday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.