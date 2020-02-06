Gophers Handily Beat Wisconsin Wednesday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Wisconsin 70-52 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers, who are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, are now 12-10 overall this season.

Peyton Willis led the Gophers with a career-high 21 points, while Daniel Oturu added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Minnesota is now 6-6 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers will look to keep their tourney hopes alive Saturday when they play at #22 Penn State. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on WJON.