The St. John's football team will open the season on Saturday September 13 against Minnesota-Morris. Johnnie head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says they've had 2 weeks of practice so far and will have another 2 weeks before opening the season.

Quarterback Battle

Fasching says he is still undecided on their starting quarterback. The battle continues for that job between 6'0 200 pound Zander Dittbenner and 6'3 205 pound Trey Feeney. Fasching says both quarterbacks have looked good in practice this fall and he anticipates knowing who the starting quarterback will be the week prior to their opening game.

Quarterback Differences

Fasching says both quarterbacks are quite a bit different. He indicates Trey Feeney is similar to the quarterbacks they've had in the past as he is more of a pocket passer. Fasching says Dittbenner is a good runner which adds a different dimension to their offense.

Other Position Battles

Fasching indicates they have battles for starting linebacker. He is pleased with the depth that that position. On the offensive line Fasching says there are a couple of starting spots up for grabs. He says it's possible they will rotate players at some positions early in the season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.