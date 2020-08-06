CENTRAL MINNESOTA U18 BASEBALL UPDATE

August 5th

APOLLO/TECH 6 SARTELL SABRES 3

The APOLLO/TECH U18 defeated the SABRES U18, they collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he retired the four batters that he faced.

The Apollo/Tech offense was led by Gannon Aycock, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases. Reece Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Thomas Otto went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Westphal went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Andrew Karls earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Sabres starting pitcher Chase Heying threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, threw walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Colby Mathiasen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Kalen Lewis threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Dylan Gerdes, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun, Joe Folsom and Andrew Ambrosier all went 1-for-3 and Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice. Nolan Hemmesch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Chase Heying earned a walk and he scored a run, Colby Mathiasen had a sacrifice and Jarron Walther earned a walk.

CATHEDRAL CHUTES 12 SAUK RAPIDS STROM 11

The Chutes U18 defeated the Sauk Rapids Storm U18, they collect fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles. One double was in walk off fashion by John Hawkins in the ninth inning. The starting pitcher for the Chutes was Blake Brown, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Janzen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Lenzmeier threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Budde threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by John Hawkins, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Logan Simone went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, had a fielders choice and he scored two runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Revier went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Shane Corbett went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Drew Schroeder was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Caleb Lentz was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and he scored a run. Max Henke and Matt Gohman both went 1-for-2 and Roman Voss went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Schneider went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, and he scored a run and Blake Brown went 1-for-2. Ryan Janzen had a stolen base and he scored a run and Isaiah Pesch scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPARTANS 6 FOLEY FALCONS 4

The Spartans U18 defeated the Falcons U18, they collected fourteen hits, including four doubles. Nick Howen started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits,, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Linn threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two big RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Linn went 3-for-5 with a double for RBI and he scored three runs. DJ Kron went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Rausch went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Connor Clark went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joel Sowada went 1-for-4 and Brady Schafer and Brady Blattner each earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher Ryan Chmielewski threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, three walks and he record seven strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Chuck Hacket, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 2-for-2 and Carter Teff went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alec Dietl went 1-for-3, Mitch Foss went 1-for-4, Logan Torsten went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Josh Chmielewski scored a run.

August 6th

Foley Falcons @ Cathedral Chutes

Sauk Rapids Storm @ Sartell Sabres

Cold Spring Spartans @ Apollo/Tech

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 6:00)

St. Cloud @ Tech/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00