St. Cloud will be well represented in the Minnesota State High School League Softball Tournament in 2026 even if no area teams qualify. The St. Cloud Officials Association is sending Sean Degerstrom, Nick Bersheid, and Mark Randall to the tournament in June. Degerstrom has been selected to work a 4A quarterfinal and the Class A Championship. Bercheid will work a AA consolation and a AA semifinal. Randall has been selected to work a 3A consolation and 3A semifinal game.

Alternates

SCOA officials Gary Tripp and Mark Redemske have been chosen as alternates if a selected umpire cannot work.

Tournament Dates

The Minnesota State High School League Softball State Tournament will take place June 2-5 in Caswell Park in North Mankato and Jane Sage Cowles Stadium at the University of Minnesota.