The Cathedral baseball team stayed unbeaten with a convincing 12-0 win over Melrose on Thursday, May 7th. Cathedral is now 12-0 overall this season while remaining 9-0 in Granite Ridge Conference play.

Jake Murphy struck out 12 Dutchman batters in a complete game shutout that saw Melrose register just three hits. The Crusaders offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz's three-RBI game, while Henry Schloe, Owen Fradette and Jack Hamak each had a pair of runs batted in.

Cathedral will play against Albany in Farming on Friday, May 8th. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 7th:

Paynesville 10, Kimball 1

Paynesville 10, Kimball 3

Holdingford 10, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Holdingford 2

BBE 4, Royalton 3

BBE 5, Royalton 3

St. Cloud 19, Detroit Lakes 5

Little Falls 17, Albany 4

Foley 13, Milaca 1

Sartell 4, Alexandria 0

ROCORI 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Becker 6, Monticello 3

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

ROCORI @ Willmar

Cathedral vs Albany @ Farming

Cathedral softball toppled Little Falls 15-4 on Thursday, May 7th. Liz Bell paced the Crusaders with three hits, three runs scored and four RBI.

Cathedral had 11 hits as a team in the win.

The Crusaders are now 13-2 overall this season. CHS will visit Melrose for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday, May 8th.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 7th:

Holdingford 15, Eden Valley-Watkins 5

Holdingford 13, Eden Valley-Watkins 10

BBE 7, Royalton 4

BBE 6, Royalton 1

Foley 10, Osakis 0

Becker 4, Monticello 3

Milaca 4, Albany 3

Sartell 10, Fergus Falls 0

ROCORI 6, Alexandria 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, St. Cloud 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Bemidji @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Foley

Cathedral @ Melrose