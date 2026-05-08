Jake Murphy Shines With 12 Strikeouts In Shutout Victory
The Cathedral baseball team stayed unbeaten with a convincing 12-0 win over Melrose on Thursday, May 7th. Cathedral is now 12-0 overall this season while remaining 9-0 in Granite Ridge Conference play.
Jake Murphy struck out 12 Dutchman batters in a complete game shutout that saw Melrose register just three hits. The Crusaders offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz's three-RBI game, while Henry Schloe, Owen Fradette and Jack Hamak each had a pair of runs batted in.
Cathedral will play against Albany in Farming on Friday, May 8th. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 7th:
Paynesville 10, Kimball 1
Paynesville 10, Kimball 3
Holdingford 10, Eden Valley-Watkins 6
Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Holdingford 2
BBE 4, Royalton 3
BBE 5, Royalton 3
St. Cloud 19, Detroit Lakes 5
Little Falls 17, Albany 4
Foley 13, Milaca 1
Sartell 4, Alexandria 0
ROCORI 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Becker 6, Monticello 3
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
ROCORI @ Willmar
Cathedral vs Albany @ Farming
Cathedral softball toppled Little Falls 15-4 on Thursday, May 7th. Liz Bell paced the Crusaders with three hits, three runs scored and four RBI.
Cathedral had 11 hits as a team in the win.
The Crusaders are now 13-2 overall this season. CHS will visit Melrose for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday, May 8th.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 7th:
Holdingford 15, Eden Valley-Watkins 5
Holdingford 13, Eden Valley-Watkins 10
BBE 7, Royalton 4
BBE 6, Royalton 1
Foley 10, Osakis 0
Becker 4, Monticello 3
Milaca 4, Albany 3
Sartell 10, Fergus Falls 0
ROCORI 6, Alexandria 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, St. Cloud 1
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Bemidji @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Foley
Cathedral @ Melrose