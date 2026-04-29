Cathedral High School celebrated 22 senior student athletes who plan to be student athletes in college starting this fall. 24% of Cathedral seniors will be playing sports in college. The national average about 6%.

Kiera Alexander - Concordia-Moorhead - Softball - Psychology

Brady Andvik - St. John's University - Golf - Business

Nolan Bigaouette - St. John's University - Baseball - Finance

Slifou Camara - Macalester College - Basketball - undecided

Natalie Granowski - South Dakota State - Dance - Exercise Science

Jack Hamak - St. John's University - Baseball - Finance/Accounting

Daniel Hughes - University of Mary - Football - Criminal Justice

Lillian Jamison - St. Cloud State - Cross Country & Track and Field - Biology

Aubrey Lesnau - North Dakota State - Track and Field - Child Development

Natalie Lesnau - Minnesota State University, Moorhead - Soccer - Sports Medicine

Jacob Oliver - St. John's University - Soccer & Baseball - Economics

Finley Polipnick - College of St. Benedict - Volleyball - Psychology

Hank Sand - St. John's University - Basketball - Accounting

Emily Schaupp - UW-Stout - Soccer - undecided

Henry Schloe - St. John's University - Baseball - Business

Bayley Schneider - St. Scholastica - Soccer - Nursing

Madelyn Schroeder - St. Olaf - Volleyball - Kinesiology

Nathan Schuver - U of Sioux Falls - Golf - Finance

Griffin Sturm - Junior Hockey - undecided

Bridget Torborg - Ave Maria University - Lacrosse - Marketing

Julia Vega - Winona State - Track and Field - Pre-Med, Bio Chemistry

Tayla Vought - St. Cloud Tech and CC - Softball - Ultrasound Tech