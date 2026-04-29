Cathedral High Celebrates 22 Seniors Headed To College Sports
Cathedral High School celebrated 22 senior student athletes who plan to be student athletes in college starting this fall. 24% of Cathedral seniors will be playing sports in college. The national average about 6%.
Kiera Alexander - Concordia-Moorhead - Softball - Psychology
Brady Andvik - St. John's University - Golf - Business
Nolan Bigaouette - St. John's University - Baseball - Finance
Slifou Camara - Macalester College - Basketball - undecided
Natalie Granowski - South Dakota State - Dance - Exercise Science
Jack Hamak - St. John's University - Baseball - Finance/Accounting
Daniel Hughes - University of Mary - Football - Criminal Justice
Lillian Jamison - St. Cloud State - Cross Country & Track and Field - Biology
Aubrey Lesnau - North Dakota State - Track and Field - Child Development
Natalie Lesnau - Minnesota State University, Moorhead - Soccer - Sports Medicine
Jacob Oliver - St. John's University - Soccer & Baseball - Economics
Finley Polipnick - College of St. Benedict - Volleyball - Psychology
Hank Sand - St. John's University - Basketball - Accounting
Emily Schaupp - UW-Stout - Soccer - undecided
Henry Schloe - St. John's University - Baseball - Business
Bayley Schneider - St. Scholastica - Soccer - Nursing
Madelyn Schroeder - St. Olaf - Volleyball - Kinesiology
Nathan Schuver - U of Sioux Falls - Golf - Finance
Griffin Sturm - Junior Hockey - undecided
Bridget Torborg - Ave Maria University - Lacrosse - Marketing
Julia Vega - Winona State - Track and Field - Pre-Med, Bio Chemistry
Tayla Vought - St. Cloud Tech and CC - Softball - Ultrasound Tech