Central Minnesota Soccer Teams Compete Across Three Sections Tonight

It's a busy day for boys and girls section soccer throughout Central Minnesota today. The schedule includes the following:

Boys Soccer:

Section 8AA

#9 Apollo at #1 Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

#5 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #4 Fergus Falls, 7pm

#7 Willmar at #2 ROCORI, 7pm

#6 Little Falls at #3 Tech, 7pm

Section 8A

#5E Albany at #1E St. John's Prep, 4pm

#3E Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at #2E Cathedral, 7pm

#4W East Grand Forks at #1W Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 4pm

#3W Pelican Rapids at #2W Minnewaska, 7pm

Section 6AA

#7 Becker at #2 Delano, 7pm

#6 Big Lake at #3 Zimmerman, 6pm

#5 St. Francis at #4 Princeton, 6pm

Girls Soccer:

Section 8AA

#8 Willmar at #1 Sartell-St. Stephen, 5pm

#5 ROCORI at #4 St. Cloud Crush, 4:30pm

#7 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Little Falls, 3:15pm

#6 Fergus Falls at #3 Detroit Lakes, 6pm

Section 8A

#4S Melrose at #1S Cathedral, 4:30pm

#3S Albany at #2S St. John's Prep, 2pm

#4N Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Laporte at #1N East Grand Forks, 6:30pm

#3N Pelican Rapids at #2N Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 2pm

Section 6AA

Princeton at #1 Becker, 6pm

#5 Big Lake at #4 Rockford, 6pm

#7 Zimmerman at #2 Monticello, 7pm

#6 Delano at #3 St. Francis, 6pm