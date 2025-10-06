Local Teams Gear Up For Exciting Soccer Playoff Battles
The section pairings have been released for the upcoming boys and girls soccer tournaments.
Boys Soccer:
East Section 8A
Tuesday October 7
#5 St. John's Prep at #4 Melrose, 4pm
#6 Albany at #3 Central Minnesota Christian, 4pm
#1 Cathedral 1st round bye
#2 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1st round bye
Thursday October 9
St. John's Prep/Melrose winner at Cathedral, 4:30pm
Albany/Central MN Christian winner at LPGE, 7:00pm
Section 8AA
Monday October 6
#9 Detroit Lakes at #8 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00pm
Wednesday October 8
Sauk Rapids-Rice/Detroit Lakes winner at #1 ROCORI, 7:00pm
#5 Apollo at #4 Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00pm
#7 Little Falls at #2 Tech, 7:00pm
#6 Fergus Falls at #3 Willmar, 5:00pm
Girls Soccer:
East Section 8A
Wednesday October 9
#3 Albany at #2 St. John's Prep, 4:00pm @ St. Ben's
#4 Melrose at #1 Cathedral, 7:00pm
Section 8AA
Wednesday October 9
#7 Little Falls at #2 St. Cloud Crush, 7:00pm
#6 Willmar at #3 ROCORI, 7:00pm
#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #1 Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00pm
#5 Detroit Lakes at #4 Little Falls, 4:00pm