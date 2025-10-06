The section pairings have been released for the upcoming boys and girls soccer tournaments.

Boys Soccer:

East Section 8A

Tuesday October 7

#5 St. John's Prep at #4 Melrose, 4pm

#6 Albany at #3 Central Minnesota Christian, 4pm

#1 Cathedral 1st round bye

#2 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1st round bye

Thursday October 9

St. John's Prep/Melrose winner at Cathedral, 4:30pm

Albany/Central MN Christian winner at LPGE, 7:00pm

Section 8AA

Monday October 6

#9 Detroit Lakes at #8 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00pm

Wednesday October 8

Sauk Rapids-Rice/Detroit Lakes winner at #1 ROCORI, 7:00pm

#5 Apollo at #4 Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00pm

#7 Little Falls at #2 Tech, 7:00pm

#6 Fergus Falls at #3 Willmar, 5:00pm

Girls Soccer:

East Section 8A

Wednesday October 9

#3 Albany at #2 St. John's Prep, 4:00pm @ St. Ben's

#4 Melrose at #1 Cathedral, 7:00pm

Section 8AA

Wednesday October 9

#7 Little Falls at #2 St. Cloud Crush, 7:00pm

#6 Willmar at #3 ROCORI, 7:00pm

#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #1 Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00pm

#5 Detroit Lakes at #4 Little Falls, 4:00pm