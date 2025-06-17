St. Cloud native and Cathedral graduate Nate Schmidt is one win away from capturing the Stanley Cup as a member of the Florida Panthers. The 33-year old defenseman reached the Stanley Cup finals with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017-2018 season but they lost to the Washington Capitals.

Schmidt Solid in the Playoffs

Schmidt has appeared in 22 playoff games for the Panthers with 3 goals and 11 assists totaling 14 points this season. Schmidt graduated from Cathedral High School before playing college hockey for the University of Minnesota.

Schmidt's Professional Career

Schmidt joined the Washington Capitals in 2013 as an undrafted player. After 4 seasons with the Capitals, he was selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Schmidt was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 2020. In 2021 Schmidt was traded again to the Winnipeg Jets. He became a free agent after the 2023-2024 season. He signed a 1-year contract with the Florida Panthers prior to this season.

Schmidt has amassed 52 goals, 187 assists totaling 239 points in 741 regular season NHL games.

The Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers at 7pm tonight in Game 6 of the NHL Finals. Florida leads the series 3 games to 2.