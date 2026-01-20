Cathedral girls basketball has had to overcome adversity in first year head coach Tony Dingmann's first season. Two starters, Sadie Meyer and McKenna Buckentine suffered severe knee injuries prior to the season and are both out for the year. Dingmann joined me on WJON for our weekly Cathedral Activities update Tuesday morning. (Tuesday's at 6:45am)

Veteran Team

The Crusaders are 6-4 this season and led by 10 seniors. Dingmann says they've had great balance this season with different players leading them in scoring almost every night.

First Year Coach

Dingmann says it has been a learning experience for he and the team this season. He says he's implemented a new offensive and defensive scheme and there's been a learning curve. Dingmann believes the team's chemistry is good and feels they are in a "good groove" right now.

Sauk Centre

Tonight's opponent is Sauk Centre who's 10-4 this season under first year head coach Maesyn Thiesen. Dingmann describes Sauk Centre as a team with good size and quick guards, which is similar to what they have so he believes they will match up well.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tony Dingmann, click below.