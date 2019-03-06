Cathedral Routs North Branch to Advance to State Semifinals

Cathedral hockey has advanced to the Class A State Semifinals after posting a dominating 7-0 win over North Branch at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Cathedral led 2-0 after 1 period and scored 4 times in the 2nd period.

Nate Warner scored a hat trick and the Crusaders also got goals 2 goals for Luke Schmidt, and one apiece from Jack Smith, and Jackson Savoie. The game was in running time for the 3rd period.

Cathedral improves to 25-4 and will play 3rd seeded East Grand Forks at 11:19 a.m. Friday. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.