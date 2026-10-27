Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming Stays Undefeated Through Ten Meets This Season
The Sartell-St. Stephen girls swimming and diving team is unbeaten through 10 meets this season. Sabres head coach Sam Engle joined me on WJON. He says at the beginning of the season, one of their goals was to eliminate any negative talk and the team has done a great job with that.
Team Comes First
Engle explains that they always put team first ahead of anything else. He says this group has put aside personal success for team success which is "a big reason why we are where we are". Sartell's captains are Meredith Anderson, Anna Parker, Tess Hovda, Mara Segura and Caselyn Bown. Engle says each has had a unique role on the team with 3 of them on the varsity swim team, 1 diver and 1 on the JV team. He says "they are the heartbeat of the team".
How Individuals Qualify for State
Girls swimming and diving competes as a team throughout the season but when it comes to qualifying for the State Meet, they do it as individuals. Engle says there are individual cut times that each person must get to at the section meet. Those individuals that qualify for state will bring everyone that makes those qualifying times to the State Meet from there team.
What's Next for the Sabres
Sartell will compete at the Central Lakes Conference meet this Thursday (diving) and Saturday (swimming) at Sartell High School. The Section 6A meet will take place November 12-13 at Tech High School. The State Tournament meet will happen November 18-20 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming/Diving Roster
|Name
|Year
|Meredith Anderson
|SR
|Caselyn Bown
|SR
|Tori Carlson
|JR
|Kaitlyn Cota
|SO
|Mabel Crowe
|SO
|Sabrina Dahlin
|SR
|Ziva Dahlin
|SO
|Abagail Donabauer
|SO
|Alea Erickson
|SR
|Zandria Farley
|JR
|Aubrey Feigum
|FR
|Xavia Finnern
|JR
|Grace Fischer
|FR
|Elsie Fonkert
|FR
|Evelyn Fonkert
|SO
|Elizabeth Francois
|FR
|Allysen Gilbert
|SO
|Bella Greb
|SO
|Alli Greb
|FR
|Chanel Grundman
|SR
|Tess Hovda
|SR
|Grace Johnson
|FR
|Ayannah Karemera
|FR
|Avery Kuehn
|SO
|Zoe Marushin
|FR
|Olivia Meas
|FR
|Kiera Meemken
|JR
|Mikli Lexi Mianmanus
|SR
|Cali Pixel Mianmanus
|SR
|Leah Morris
|JR
|Madeline Morris
|FR
|Estelle Nathe
|SO
|Jenna Navratil
|SR
|Callie Neu
|FR
|Charlotte Oelrich
|SO
|Aubreeanna Pahl
|SO
|Maya Parker
|SO
|Anna Parker
|SR
|Piper Scott
|JR
|McKenna Searcy
|JR
|Mara Segura
|SR
|Madalyn Seil
|SR
|Elise Solt
|SO
|Emma Sonsalla
|FR
|Brielle Spanier
|SO
|Addison St Sauver
|JR
|Margaret Taylor
|SO
|Kiara Theis
|SO
|Elle Tornatore
|FR
|Mariam Trakore
|SO
|Abigail Woods
|JR
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sam Engel, click below.