The Sartell-St. Stephen girls swimming and diving team is unbeaten through 10 meets this season. Sabres head coach Sam Engle joined me on WJON. He says at the beginning of the season, one of their goals was to eliminate any negative talk and the team has done a great job with that.

Photo - Pauline Manus Photo - Pauline Manus

Team Comes First

Engle explains that they always put team first ahead of anything else. He says this group has put aside personal success for team success which is "a big reason why we are where we are". Sartell's captains are Meredith Anderson, Anna Parker, Tess Hovda, Mara Segura and Caselyn Bown. Engle says each has had a unique role on the team with 3 of them on the varsity swim team, 1 diver and 1 on the JV team. He says "they are the heartbeat of the team".

How Individuals Qualify for State

Girls swimming and diving competes as a team throughout the season but when it comes to qualifying for the State Meet, they do it as individuals. Engle says there are individual cut times that each person must get to at the section meet. Those individuals that qualify for state will bring everyone that makes those qualifying times to the State Meet from there team.

What's Next for the Sabres

Sartell will compete at the Central Lakes Conference meet this Thursday (diving) and Saturday (swimming) at Sartell High School. The Section 6A meet will take place November 12-13 at Tech High School. The State Tournament meet will happen November 18-20 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming/Diving Roster

Name Year Meredith Anderson SR Caselyn Bown SR Tori Carlson JR Kaitlyn Cota SO Mabel Crowe SO Sabrina Dahlin SR Ziva Dahlin SO Abagail Donabauer SO Alea Erickson SR Zandria Farley JR Aubrey Feigum FR Xavia Finnern JR Grace Fischer FR Elsie Fonkert FR Evelyn Fonkert SO Elizabeth Francois FR Allysen Gilbert SO Bella Greb SO Alli Greb FR Chanel Grundman SR Tess Hovda SR Grace Johnson FR Ayannah Karemera FR Avery Kuehn SO Zoe Marushin FR Olivia Meas FR Kiera Meemken JR Mikli Lexi Mianmanus SR Cali Pixel Mianmanus SR Leah Morris JR Madeline Morris FR Estelle Nathe SO Jenna Navratil SR Callie Neu FR Charlotte Oelrich SO Aubreeanna Pahl SO Maya Parker SO Anna Parker SR Piper Scott JR McKenna Searcy JR Mara Segura SR Madalyn Seil SR Elise Solt SO Emma Sonsalla FR Brielle Spanier SO Addison St Sauver JR Margaret Taylor SO Kiara Theis SO Elle Tornatore FR Mariam Trakore SO Abigail Woods JR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sam Engel, click below.