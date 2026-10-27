Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming Stays Undefeated Through Ten Meets This Season

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming Stays Undefeated Through Ten Meets This Season

Photo - Pauline Manus

The Sartell-St. Stephen girls swimming and diving team is unbeaten through 10 meets this season.  Sabres head coach Sam Engle joined me on WJON.  He says at the beginning of the season, one of their goals was to eliminate any negative talk and the team has done a great job with that.

Photo - Pauline Manus
Photo - Pauline Manus

Team Comes First

Engle explains that they always put team first ahead of anything else.  He says this group has put aside personal success for team success which is "a big reason why we are where we are".  Sartell's captains are Meredith Anderson, Anna Parker, Tess Hovda, Mara Segura and Caselyn Bown.  Engle says each has had a unique role on the team with 3 of them on the varsity swim team, 1 diver and 1 on the JV team.  He says "they are the heartbeat of the team".

How Individuals Qualify for State

Girls swimming and diving competes as a team throughout the season but when it comes to qualifying for the State Meet, they do it as individuals.  Engle says there are individual cut times that each person must get to at the section meet.  Those individuals that qualify for state will bring everyone that makes those qualifying times to the State Meet from there team.

What's Next for the Sabres

Sartell will compete at the Central Lakes Conference meet this Thursday (diving) and Saturday (swimming) at Sartell High School.  The Section 6A meet will take place November 12-13 at Tech High School.  The State Tournament meet will happen November 18-20 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming/Diving Roster

NameYear
Meredith AndersonSR
Caselyn BownSR
Tori CarlsonJR
Kaitlyn CotaSO
Mabel CroweSO
Sabrina DahlinSR
Ziva DahlinSO
Abagail DonabauerSO
Alea EricksonSR
Zandria FarleyJR
Aubrey FeigumFR
Xavia FinnernJR
Grace FischerFR
Elsie FonkertFR
Evelyn FonkertSO
Elizabeth FrancoisFR
Allysen GilbertSO
Bella GrebSO
Alli GrebFR
Chanel GrundmanSR
Tess HovdaSR
Grace JohnsonFR
Ayannah KaremeraFR
Avery KuehnSO
Zoe MarushinFR
Olivia MeasFR
Kiera MeemkenJR
Mikli Lexi MianmanusSR
Cali Pixel MianmanusSR
Leah MorrisJR
Madeline MorrisFR
Estelle NatheSO
Jenna NavratilSR
Callie NeuFR
Charlotte OelrichSO
Aubreeanna PahlSO
Maya ParkerSO
Anna ParkerSR
Piper ScottJR
McKenna SearcyJR
Mara SeguraSR
Madalyn SeilSR
Elise SoltSO
Emma SonsallaFR
Brielle SpanierSO
Addison St SauverJR
Margaret TaylorSO
Kiara TheisSO
Elle TornatoreFR
Mariam TrakoreSO
Abigail WoodsJR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sam Engel, click below.

 

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Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud News

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