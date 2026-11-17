Cathedral Dance Team Hosts Jamboree For Star Studio
The highly successful Cathedral dance team will be hosting the Catholic School Jamboree this Friday. Cathedral Dance Coach Marissa Haakonson says Cathedral will be hosting 5 Catholic schools in the State for the event raising money for Star Studio.
Jamboree for a Good Cause
Star Studio is a donor funded, in house closed-circuit TV station at Children’s Minnesota hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Catholic Jamboree has been happening every year for about 20 years supporting a different cause each year.
High Expectations
Cathedral finished 2nd in Class A Jazz and won the Class A High Kick at the 2025-2026 Class A State Tournament. Cathedral started dance practice 3 weeks ago and return everyone from last year's team and have added a few new dancers. Haakonson says there is always a natural pressure to level up each year. She says "pressure is a privilege". Haakonson acknowledges they have high expectations.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Marissa, click below.