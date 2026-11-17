The highly successful Cathedral dance team will be hosting the Catholic School Jamboree this Friday. Cathedral Dance Coach Marissa Haakonson says Cathedral will be hosting 5 Catholic schools in the State for the event raising money for Star Studio.

Jamboree for a Good Cause

Star Studio is a donor funded, in house closed-circuit TV station at Children’s Minnesota hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Catholic Jamboree has been happening every year for about 20 years supporting a different cause each year.

High Expectations

Cathedral finished 2nd in Class A Jazz and won the Class A High Kick at the 2025-2026 Class A State Tournament. Cathedral started dance practice 3 weeks ago and return everyone from last year's team and have added a few new dancers. Haakonson says there is always a natural pressure to level up each year. She says "pressure is a privilege". Haakonson acknowledges they have high expectations.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Marissa, click below.