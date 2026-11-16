The St. John's University football team's undefeated regular season is being rewarded.

The Johnnies (10-0, 9-0 MIAC) will bypass the first round of the playoffs as the #3 team in the country and #2 seed in the bracket. SJU will await the winner of a November 21st game between Benedictine and Hanover for a game on November 28th.

Wisconsin-Whitewater is the #1 seed in the tournament, while Cortland State (New York) took the #2 seed.

JOHNNIES NO STRANGER TO POSTSEASON

The Johnnies have made the NCAA Division III Football playoffs 11 of the last 12 seasons and this year's trip to the postseason marks their 35th time overall. The Johnnies are 51-29 all time in the playoffs and 46-27 at the Division III level. Their playoff record in Collegeville is an impressive 28-8 all time.

Tickets for the game are available and cost $25 for adults and $8 for students 5-college with valid ID. No passes can be used for the game.