Cathedral boys soccer took down Central Minnesota Christian School 2-1 on Thursday night. Ryan Koski got the Crusaders on the board in the first half with a goal assisted by Jacob Laubach before Sam Oliver added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the second half.

Cathedral is now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Granite Ridge Conference play.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th:

BEMIDJI 1, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

ST JOHN'S PREP 8, MELROSE 0

TECH 2, ROCORI 2

SARTELL 6, BRAINERD 0

LPGE 5, ALBANY 1

BECKER 2, CHISAGO LAKES 1

FERGUS FALLS 5, APOLLO 2

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball beat Fergus Falls 3-1 on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-14, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-11.

Josie Anderson led the Storm with 19 kills while also contributing 11 serve receive passes and 12 digs.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th:

KIMBALL 3, ROYALTON 2

ALBANY 3, PIERZ 1

PAYNESVILLE 3, MAPLE LAKE 0

MONTICELLO 3, BECKER 1

REDWOOD VALLEY 3, EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 1

BBE 3, HOLDINGFORD 0

ROCORI 3, DETROIT LAKES 0

WILLMAR 3, SARTELL 1

FOLEY 3, CATHEDRAL 0

MINNEWASKA 3, MELROSE 0

GIRLS SOCCER

ST JOHNS PREP 5, ALBANY 0

LITTLE FALLS 8, MELROSE 0

BEMIDJI 2, SARTELL 0

WILLMAR 2, ROCORI 0

BECKER 4, CHISAGO LAKES 1