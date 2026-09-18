Ryan Koski Leads Cathedral Past Central Minnesota Christian In Boys Soccer
Cathedral boys soccer took down Central Minnesota Christian School 2-1 on Thursday night. Ryan Koski got the Crusaders on the board in the first half with a goal assisted by Jacob Laubach before Sam Oliver added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the second half.
Cathedral is now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Granite Ridge Conference play.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th:
BEMIDJI 1, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0
ST JOHN'S PREP 8, MELROSE 0
TECH 2, ROCORI 2
SARTELL 6, BRAINERD 0
LPGE 5, ALBANY 1
BECKER 2, CHISAGO LAKES 1
FERGUS FALLS 5, APOLLO 2
VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball beat Fergus Falls 3-1 on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-14, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-11.
Josie Anderson led the Storm with 19 kills while also contributing 11 serve receive passes and 12 digs.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th:
KIMBALL 3, ROYALTON 2
ALBANY 3, PIERZ 1
PAYNESVILLE 3, MAPLE LAKE 0
MONTICELLO 3, BECKER 1
REDWOOD VALLEY 3, EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 1
BBE 3, HOLDINGFORD 0
ROCORI 3, DETROIT LAKES 0
WILLMAR 3, SARTELL 1
FOLEY 3, CATHEDRAL 0
MINNEWASKA 3, MELROSE 0
GIRLS SOCCER
ST JOHNS PREP 5, ALBANY 0
LITTLE FALLS 8, MELROSE 0
BEMIDJI 2, SARTELL 0
WILLMAR 2, ROCORI 0
BECKER 4, CHISAGO LAKES 1