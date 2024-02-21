Boys Hockey Upsets; High School Sports Results 2/20
Boys Hockey:
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
St. Cloud 2, Roseau 1
(St. Cloud improves to 11-14-1 and will play at Buffalo Saturday in the Section Semifinals)
Buffalo-Annandale 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
(Sartell's season ends with an 18-7-1 record)
Moorhead 4, Brainerd 1
Elk River-Zimmerman 3, Bemidji 1
Section 5A Quarterfinals
Cathedral 10, Becker-Big Lake 0
(Cole Hwang had a hat trick including two short-handed goals and a power play tally. Caden Johnson, Andrew Dwinnell, Griffin Sturm, Sam Hayward, John Hirschfeld, Jaeger Wood, and Philip O’Neal each had a goal as eight Crusaders scored in the game. Nick Hansen recorded the shutout in goal. Cathedral takes on River Lakes in the section semifinals at 1pm on Saturday at the MAC.)
Monticello 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
River Lakes 4, Pine City Area 3
Little Falls 7, Princeton 2
Boys Basketball:
Rogers 85, Sartell-St. Stephen 58
Brainerd 70, ROCORI 59
Tech 90, Willmar 51
Fergus Falls 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 75
Alexandria 107, Apollo 54
Becker 87, Big Lake 80
BBE 77, ACGC 66
Dassel-Cokato 79, Litchfield 75
Montevideo 79, Sauk Centre 78
Paynesville 72, Kimball 44
Holdingford 77, Royalton 64
Foley 67, Spectrum 65
Melrose 79, Minnewaska 53
Annandale 64, Rockford 33
Girls Basketball:
Willmar 76, St. Cloud Crush 48
Brainerd 63, ROCORI 41
Fergus Falls 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Elk River 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 51
Cathedral 44, Little Falls 41
(Kiera Alexander made the game-winning 3-pointer for Cathedral. She finished with 8 points. Cathedral was led by Ellie Voth with 10 points, Ella Voit added 9 and Katie Pfeiffer contributed 6 points. Cathedral moves to 16-10 on the season and travels to Milaca Friday to wrap up the regular season.)
Albany 69, Minnewaska 43
Royalton 58, ACGC 44
Paynesville 75, Melrose 42
Annandale 63, Rockford 36
Dassel-Cokato 37, Litchfield 29
Holdingford 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 37
Mille Lacs 42, St. John's Prep 40
Kimball 52, Upsala 34
Milaca 78, Foley 59
Spectrum 56, Maple Lake 51
Sauk Centre 60, Osakis 34