Boys Hockey Upsets; High School Sports Results 2/20

Boys Hockey:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

St. Cloud 2, Roseau 1

(St. Cloud improves to 11-14-1 and will play at Buffalo Saturday in the Section Semifinals)

Buffalo-Annandale 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(Sartell's season ends with an 18-7-1 record)

Moorhead 4, Brainerd 1

Elk River-Zimmerman 3, Bemidji 1

Section 5A Quarterfinals

Cathedral 10, Becker-Big Lake 0

(Cole Hwang had a hat trick including two short-handed goals and a power play tally. Caden Johnson, Andrew Dwinnell, Griffin Sturm, Sam Hayward, John Hirschfeld, Jaeger Wood, and Philip O’Neal each had a goal as eight Crusaders scored in the game. Nick Hansen recorded the shutout in goal. Cathedral takes on River Lakes in the section semifinals at 1pm on Saturday at the MAC.)

Monticello 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

River Lakes 4, Pine City Area 3

Little Falls 7, Princeton 2

Boys Basketball:

Rogers 85, Sartell-St. Stephen 58

Brainerd 70, ROCORI 59

Tech 90, Willmar 51

Fergus Falls 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 75

Alexandria 107, Apollo 54

Becker 87, Big Lake 80

BBE 77, ACGC 66

Dassel-Cokato 79, Litchfield 75

Montevideo 79, Sauk Centre 78

Paynesville 72, Kimball 44

Holdingford 77, Royalton 64

Foley 67, Spectrum 65

Melrose 79, Minnewaska 53

Annandale 64, Rockford 33

Girls Basketball:

Willmar 76, St. Cloud Crush 48

Brainerd 63, ROCORI 41

Fergus Falls 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Elk River 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 51

Cathedral 44, Little Falls 41

(Kiera Alexander made the game-winning 3-pointer for Cathedral. She finished with 8 points. Cathedral was led by Ellie Voth with 10 points, Ella Voit added 9 and Katie Pfeiffer contributed 6 points. Cathedral moves to 16-10 on the season and travels to Milaca Friday to wrap up the regular season.)

Albany 69, Minnewaska 43

Royalton 58, ACGC 44

Paynesville 75, Melrose 42

Annandale 63, Rockford 36

Dassel-Cokato 37, Litchfield 29

Holdingford 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

Mille Lacs 42, St. John's Prep 40

Kimball 52, Upsala 34

Milaca 78, Foley 59

Spectrum 56, Maple Lake 51

Sauk Centre 60, Osakis 34