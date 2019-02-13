Boys Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 12th

The Sartell Sabres dispatched Fergus Falls 8-1 Tuesday night in Sartell. The Sabres are now 17-7 overall, and 9-3 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Sartell was led by Jack Henneman's five-point night, which included three goals and a pair of assists. Austin Adelman added a goal and three assists for the Sabres in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Alexandria topped St. Cloud 4-3 with a pair of third period goals. August Falloon led St. Cloud with two goals and an assist.

Sauk Rapids-Rice beat Mora 8-2.

River Lakes triumphed 6-0 over Hutchinson.

Holy Family Catholic beat Cathedral 6-5, despite a pair of goals from both Jack Smith and Cullen Hiltner.