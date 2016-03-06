Apollo’s Althaus Takes Home Brimsek Award As State’s Best Goalie

Nick Althaus won the Frank Brimsek Award Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. The award is given to the top goalie in the state of Minnesota in high school hockey.

Althaus finished the season 24-3 with a 1.58 goals against average and .926 save percentage. In his five year career, Althaus recorded a state record 24 shutouts, including eight this season.

Althaus currently plays junior hockey with the North American Hockey League's Bismarck Bobcats. He picked up his first win Saturday night after allowing just one goal at Brookings.