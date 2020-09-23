Apollo Football Coach Michael Beehler On Fall Restart [PODCAST]

COURTESY: St. Cloud Apollo

The Minnesota State High School League voted Monday to begin the fall football season on September 28th in a reversal from a previous decision to delay the season until spring 2021.

Apollo head coach Michael Beehler is entering his first season as the main man for the Eagles on the sidelines. He joined WJON Wednesday to talk about the challenges of a fall restart, how multi-sport athletes will adjust to the reversal, what the schedule might look like, the current condition of Michie Field and more.

