The Minnesota Timberwolves began preseason play on Saturday with an eye on the season opener, which is scheduled for December 23rd.

The voice of the Wolves, Alan Horton, joined WJON Monday to talk about the upcoming season. Horton discusses how he spent the extended offseason, broadcasting from an empty arena, the additions to Minnesota's roster and more.

