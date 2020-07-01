Will The NFL Buy Its Own COVID-19 Vaccine? [PODCAST]

Ovie and The Franchise comes to you a day early this week for no good reason. The podcast is usually recorded on Thursdays and airs on WJON from 1-2 p.m.

THIS WEEK:

Will MLB make it through an entire season or will it be cut short? It's hard to envision a scenario in which all the teams are able to travel the country and play 60 games without a major surge in COVID cases. Why not just have a few host cities to contain the players and their travel?

Oh, yeah. Money! If the Twins opened up Target Field to 15% capacity (6,000 people or so), would you be comfortable going? What if they made mask-wearing mandatory? How much would tickets to such an exclusive event sell for?

What will MLB do if a player, coach or team employee is seriously ill or even dies from COVID-19? How could the league ever recover from that black eye?

Will the NFL use its pull and massive financial resources to secure an exclusive vaccine for COVID-19? After what we saw with professional athletes getting tested at the beginning of the pandemic, anything is possible.

All this and more on this week's edition of Ovie and The Franchise.