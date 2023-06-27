What to Know About State High School League’s Boys Volleyball

The Minnesota State High School League approved to make boys volleyball an sanctioned sport in May at their annual Representative Assembly meeting. The amendment was approved with a 39-9 vote and is scheduled to begin during the 2024-25 school year. A total of 32 votes were needed for approval.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota State High School League Media Specialist John Millea joined me on WJON. He says boys volleyball as a sanctioned MSHSL sport will either start in the fall in 2024 or the spring of 2025. A decision on whether it will be a fall or spring sport hasn't been decided yet. Millea says boys volleyball has been a club sport since 2018 with the majority of the teams in the Twin Cities metro. He isn't sure how many schools will add boys volleyball but he doesn't expect many small schools to add it initially. Millea expects some co-ops and just a 1 class state tournament at least to start with. He says the process for boys volleyball has been similar to boys and girls lacrosse. Millea recalls lacrosse took awhile to gain approval.

Millea indicates there are a lot of considerations that need to be made in regards to whether it is a spring sport or fall sport. He says that includes: is there enough officials available, is there gym space for practices, are there coaches and is there enough kids wanting to play. I reached out to some area Activities Directors on the prospect of boys volleyball at their schools but none of the ADs could commit to have a team at this time.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with John Millea it is available below.