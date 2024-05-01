SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

TUESDAY APRIL 30TH

29-17 OVERALL 25-11 NSIC

SCSU HUSKIES 8 WINONA STATE WARRIORS 1

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Warriors in game one of their double header, they out hit them fifteen to two. Lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, Wisconsin started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cal James from Buffalo HS, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Beier from Foley HS went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-4 and Ethan Navratil from Albany HS was credited for a RBI. Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Hayden Konkol form Denmark, Wisconsin earned a walk. Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher righty senior Cameron Kramer from Anoka HS, threw four innings. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty junior Thoe Siedd threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty sophomore Boyd Skellig threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Warriors offense was led by Alex Berreth, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Ryland Wall went 1-for-1. Jack Funke was hit by a pitch, Connor Weed had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jesse Ondel and Ben Hegel both had a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 WINONA STATE WARRIORS 4

The Huskies defeated their Warriors in game two, they were out hit nine to six. The Huskies had a pair of big home runs and a double, in support of their pitchers. Righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa, started on the mound for the Huskies. He threw seven innings to earned the win, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty freshman Ryan Roehl from West Bend, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief. He gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Myers, Florida threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by DH Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Cal James went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Pinch hitter Archer Ogbourne went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and catcher Blaine Guthrie earned a walk and he scored a run. Centerfielder Braydon Jacobson went 1-for-2 with a double and first baseman Ben Clapp earned a walk. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-5 and left fielder Mitch Gumbko earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty junior Logan LeTourneau, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Warrior offense was led by right fielder Alex Beveth, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Shortstop Joshua Hawskford went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Second baseman Austin Beyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Ben Hegel and Ryland Wall both went 1-for-4 and Connor Weed had two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Funke went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Mason Trucke went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES:

FRIDAY APRIL 3rd

BEMDJI BEAVERS @ SCSU HUSKIES (9:30/11:30) @ Faber

SATURDAY APRIL 4th

BEMDJI BEAVERS @ SCSU HUSKIES (11:30) @ Faber