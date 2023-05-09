Minnesota State High School League Approves Boys Volleyball
BROOKLYN CENTER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State High School League approved to make boys volleyball an sanction sport during Tuesday's annual Representative Assembly meeting.
The amendment was approved with 39-9 vote and scheduled to begin during the 2024-25 school year. A total of 32 votes were needed for approval.
Decisions remain whether it will be a spring sport or fall sport.
Boys Volleyball has been a club sport since 2018. This spring season, nearly 2,000 students representing 183 teams and 72 schools are playing.
With the approval, Minnesota will become the 25th state association to sanction the sport, and rank 10th nationally with number of schools and participants.
