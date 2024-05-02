Minnesota Junior College Update

COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

STCC CYCLONES 12 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 9

The Cyclones came from behind to defeat their division rivals the Raiders. A total of twenty six hits in this slugfest were collected. They put up five runs in the sixth inning. Starting pitcher was righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo HS. He went 2-for-3 with a big three run home run in the bottom of the sixth. He collected six RBIs, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Will VanBeck from BBE HS went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Zayden Smith from Roger HS. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits and five runs. The Raiders offense was led by Justin Stalboerger from Moorhead HS, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Walters from Park Center HS went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes HS went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS went 1-for-4. Jack Thorn from Becker HS went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Josh Kossan from Motley HS went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Lepel from Plato, Mn. went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braxden Stewart from Cheyenne, Wyoming went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

STCC CYCLONES 8 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 0

The Cyclones defeated the Raiders in game two of their double header, they out hit them nine to two including a home run, two triples and a double. The Cyclones starting pitcher lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS threw a complete game gem. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by catcher Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND. He went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. DH Alejandro Diaz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and center fielder Max Reis earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. First baseman Sam Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Jake Ince went 1-for-4 for a RBI and third baseman Terrance Moody scored a run. Second baseman Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Aiden Micholski from Foley HS, he threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Chase Huetti from Mound West Tonka HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Raiders offense was led by Shortstop Taevyn Brown, he went 1-for-3 with a double. Right fielder Justin Walters went 1-for-3 and Jayden Dymanyk from Maple Grove HS earned a walk.

ALEX TCC LEGENDS 11 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 10

The Legends come from behind to earn a big division win over the Warriors, they out hit them twelve to ten, They put up four runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings to win this eight inning battle. The starting pitcher for the Legends was lefty sophomore Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caden Sand from Albany HS threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Maddox Mortensen from Courtland HS went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Lang from New Ulm HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida was credited for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from SSS HS went 2- for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 1-for-5. Jaden Drill from Courtland HS earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI, Calen O’Connell from SSS HS and Hunter Norby from Ashby HS both scored a run. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty freshman Gabe Rohman from NLS HS threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech HS threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits and five runs. Righty freshman Riley Lessman from NLS HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Righty freshman Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Eischens, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Max Althmann from Paynesville Area HS went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tanner Olson from St. James HS went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Macziewski from HLWW HS earned a walk. Sam Etterman from Willmar HS went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs and Luke Ruter from NLS HS went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Perleberg form BrandonEvansville HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI.

ALEX TCC LEGENDS 4 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 2

The Legends defeated the Warriors in game two of their double header, they out hit them nine to eight. The Legends starting pitcher was righty sophomore Levi Lampert from Upsala HS. He threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty freshman Luke Saulters from Round Rock, Texas threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska thew 1 2/3 innings to close it out. He gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by outfielder Josmer Ortiz Aponte, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Second baseman Jacob Merrill went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 1- for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Pitcher/outfielder Levi Lampert earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and third baseman Chuck Hackett earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. DH Jaden Drill went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Left fielder Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. The Warriors starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Brock Davis from New Prague HS, he threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Rohman threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters that he faced. The Warriors offense was led by first baseman Tanner Olson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Third baseman Max Athmann went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and DH Riley Dikken from Redwood Valley HS went 1-for-4. Center fielder Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Catcher Caden Lange, Left fielder Andrew Prieve and second baseman Brady Perleberg all earned a walk.

AR CC GOLDEN RAMS 8 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 7

The Golden Rams come from behind to defeat the Spartans, they out hit them nine to eight. This includes two home runs, a triple and two doubles and they put up three big runs in the seventh for the walk off win. Righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park HS started on the mound. He threw 4 2//3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Julian Campos from Armstrong HS threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Golden Rams offense was led by Grady Fredrick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RIBs and he scored a trio of runs. Matt Ramsdell from Mesza, Arizona went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIS and he earned walk. Logan Adamski from Two Harbors HS went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jake Contreras from Osseo HS went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Rice Whitaker from Omaha, Nebraska earned a walk. Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins HS and Craig Fierro from Reno, Navada both earned a walk and scored a run and Caleb Groth from Fridley HS was it by a pitch. The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Carter Spangler from Ashby HS, he threw five innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty freshman from WDC HS threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits and five runs. lefty sophomore Ben Monson thew 1/3 of an inning he gave up one hit and two walks. The Spartans offense was led by Evan Lunde, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann from WDC HS went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Bryce Kruger from Barnesville HS went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Conner Davis from WDC HS went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Pulju from Perham HS went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Carson Bevill from Fargo South, HS earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Eoghan Fisher went 1-for-4 and Ben Monson earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

AR CC GOLDEN RAMS 14 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 4

The Golden Rams defeated the Spartans in game two of their double header, they out hit the Spartans thirteen to nine. The Golden Rams put up nine runs in the sixth inning and they collected five doubles. Their starting pitcher was righty sophomore Jake Contreras from Osseo HS. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Golden Rams were led on offense by second baseman Julian Campos, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Pitcher Jake Conteras went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Shortstop Matt Ramsdell earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Logan Adamski went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Catcher Mikey McBryar went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Center Fielder Gabe Ottmar went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Righty fielder Rice Whitaker went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and left fielder Anthony Barachy scored a run. The Spartans starting pitcher was Righty freshman Isaac Hamann from WDC HS. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Ben Monson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs and one walk. Righty freshman Carson Bevill from WDC HS gave up three hits and two runs. The Spartans offense was led by shortstop Connor Davis, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Center fielder Evan Lunde went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and pitcher Ben Monson went 1-for-3. Left fielder Isaac Hamann went 2-for-3 with a pair of triples and he scored two runs. Second baseman Brett Laurin went 2-for3 and he scored a run and first baseman Dalton Heater went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

Friday May 3rd

(1:00/3:30) @ Fergus Falls ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES @ MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS Friday May 3rd (2:00/4:00 @ Willmar CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS @ RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS Friday May 4th (1:00/3:30) @ Alexandria ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS @ ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS

Saturday May 4th

(4:30/6:30) MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS @ ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES Saturday May 4th (1:00/3:30) @ Brainerd CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS @ RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS Saturday May 4th (1:00/3:30) ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS @ ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS

Sunday May 5th

(1:00/3:30) RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS @ ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS

CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS

ALEX. TCC LEGENDS11-320-16

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 12-4 23-11

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 8-6 12-14

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 7-9 9-20

MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 5-11 7-25

ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 3-13 6-22