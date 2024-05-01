Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SATURDAY APRIL 27th

TRINITY RIVER RIDGE TRI-HAWKS 4 ACGC FALCONS 3

The Tri-Hawks and the Falcons each collected three hits apiece, a double steal in the top of the eighth inning led to two runs for the Tri-Hawks. The starting pitcher for the Tri-Hawks was James Tabor, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Rudquist threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Tri-Hawks offense was led by Edmund Richardson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Dan Reinhardt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Rudquist had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris King went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Laughery was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he had a walk, Joe Wischmeier and James Tabor both had a walk. The Falcons had good pitching performances by their starter, Rowan Molinaro, he threw six innings, He gave up three singles, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jonas Morrison threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit one run and one walk. The Falcons offense was led by. Isaiah Renne, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch twice and he had a stolen base. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Regan Elton went 1-for-4 with a double and Eric Fester went 1-for-2 with a double. Jaxon Drange went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Rowan Molinaro went 1-for3 and Gage Degner was hit by a pitch. Tucker Johnson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

MONDAY APRIL 29th

DELANO TIGERS 2 BECKER BULLDOGS 0

The Tigers won the pitchers duals, each team collected three hits, they put up single runs in the second and the third innings. In this errorless game the Tigers starting pitcher Jack Scanlon threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Tigers offense was led by Ethan Englemann, he went 1-for-3 and Andrew Burnett earned a walk, he had stolen base and he scored a run. James Stigmann and Brody Geislinger both went 1-for-2. Mason Henry earned a walk and Owen Stowman scored a run. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Kellan Graning, he threw six innings, he gave up three singles, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. They were led on offense by Isaac Deluge, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Ethan Obermoller earned a walk. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Isaac Guck went 1-for-3.

TUESDAY APRIL 30th

PIERZ PIONEERS 2 FOLEY FALCONS 1

The Pioneers defeated the Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them four to two. The Pioneers put up two big runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brayden Haberman started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Max Barclay threw 1 1/3 innings to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Weston Woitalla, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, Joey Stuckmeyer earned a walk and Bo Woitalla was credited for a RBI. The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw a complete game. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Brett Leabch, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Wyatt Lueck had a stolen base. Bryce Gapinski earned two walks, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jordan Enerson earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 8 PEQOUT LAKES PATRIOTS 1

The Crusaders defeated their foe the Patriots, they out hit them eleven to four, including three doubles. The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Crusaders offense was led by Matthew Primus, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Oliver went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jack Hamak went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Caden Johnson earned a walk and he had a stolen base. John Brew went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Henry Schloe went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nate Bigauette went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. The Patriots starting pitcher was Colton McGuire, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Clay Erickson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Conner Quale went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Colton McGuire went 1-for-2 with a double and Ryan Fritz had a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 MILACA-FC WOLVES 4

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Wolves, they out hit them fifteen to six. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Elliot Burnett, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennett Hylla threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Huskies offense was led by Keenan Dingmann, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Elliot Allen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Owen Sunderman earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Bennett Hylla went 3- for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Nathan Sand went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Landon Vogel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Ethan Meyer went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Kayden Friedricks had a stolen base and Haiden Linn went 1-for-2. The Wolves starting pitcher was Brady Overson, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Juetten Isaiah threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Droogsman threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Wolves offense was led by Bryce Mehwerth, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Zachary Wallace went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Ingalls had a walk and he scored a run. Brock Talberg went 1-for-3 with a walk and Hunter Overson went 1-for-3. Adam Droogsman went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2 HLWW LAKERS 1

The Irish defeated their rivals the Lakers in a very good pitching dual, they out hit them five to three. The Irish starting pitch was Danny Reiley, he threw a complete game a earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Brayden Fobbe, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Goelz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Nick Jost went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gabe Jurgens earned a walk and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Leo Duske, he threw seven innings. He gave up five singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. They were led by Colton Long on offense, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Luke Zander went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Charlie Mumford went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Tony Baumann had a walk and a stolen base and Steve Heber was hit by a pitch.