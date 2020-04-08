High School Sports Could Play Through June [PODCAST]

The Minnesota State High School League is turning to the Governor in regards to when or if kids are allowed to go back to school and the spring sports season can begin. John Millea from the Minnesota State High School League joined me on WJON today. He said if kids return to in-person classes spring sports could begin and would need 1 to 2 weeks of practice before playing a shortened season if they return in early May.

John says the regular season could include just conference games with playoffs either being shortened or cancelled. He says the spring high school sports season could extend until the end of June at the latest but could not extend into July.

John talked about the cancellation of the remainder of the girls basketball state tournament and the entire boys basketball state tournament. He says the health of kids, state and fans played a role.

