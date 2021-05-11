MSHSL Approves Girls Wrestling Postseason, No Boys Volleyball

BROOKLYN CENTER -- The Minnesota State High School League approved a Girls Wrestling Division during the postseason at there annual Representative Assembly meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The amendment was approved by a 44-4 vote. The addition of a Girls Wrestling Division in the postseason will be enacted during the 2021-2022 school year.

During the 2019-2020 season, 153 girls in Minnesota participated in high school wrestling. More than 21,000 female wrestlers are competing nationally.

In other action, the Representative Assembly fell two votes short of approving the addition of Boys Volleyball as a League-sanctioned activity.

Twenty-nine members of the Representative Assembly voted in favor of the proposed amendment and 18 against with one abstention. With the abstention, the requirement threshold was 31 affirmative votes.

Opportunities to participate in Boys Volleyball still remain. The sport is in its third organized season as a recreational, or club, activity offered by some member schools. In the 2018-2019 school year, more than 50 Minnesota member schools played club volleyball. There are 24 state associations that sanction Boys Volleyball.

The next Representative Assembly meeting will be in May of 2022.