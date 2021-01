Since the last Ovie and the Franchise podcast, the Gopher basketball team got good, the Vikings' season ended and the Twins have done absolutely nothing.

This week, Jay and Dave discuss the Gophers' rise up the national rankings, the return of SCSU sports this week, the Vikings' season ending and whether we are concerned with the lack of movement in the Twins' offseason.

"Ovie and the Franchise" is recorded weekly with Jay Caldwell and Dave Overlund.