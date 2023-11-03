Volleyball Section Playoff Results November 2

Albany downed Melrose 3 games to none in the Section 6-2-A Semifinals at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Thursday night. Pequot Lakes defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 2 to earn the right to play Albany for the Section 6-2-A championship Saturday at 4 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

Section 8-3-A Final

Detroit Lakes 3, ROCORI 2

Section 5-2-A Semifinals

Annandale 3, Legacy Christian Academy 0

Section 3-2-A Semifinals

Paynesville 3, New London-Spicer 2

Redwood Valley 3, Windom Area 0

(Paynesville will play Redwood Valley Saturday at 5pm in Marshall for the section title)