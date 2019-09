The 2015 high school volleyball playoffs get underway Tuesday evening for St. Cloud-area teams. Here is a look at the schedule.

Section 8AAA

#11 Detroit Lakes @ #6 Sartell 7 PM

Winner @ #3 Becker Saturday

#10 Monticello @ #7 Alexandria 7 PM

Winner @ #2 Bemidji Saturday

#9 Brainerd @ #8 Tech 7 PM

Winner @ #1 Moorhead Saturday

#13 Big Lake @ #4 Willmar 7 PM

#12 Apollo @ #5 Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Winner Plays Saturday