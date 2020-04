The voice of St. Cloud State hockey, Jim Erickson, joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to recap the season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the podcast, Jim talks about being in Michigan when the season was canceled, the graduating senior class, retiring coach Mike Gibbons and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.